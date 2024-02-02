Yandex metrika counter

Global markets see growth in oil prices

Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports. 

On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.31, reaching a trading value of $79.01. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.25, reaching a standing value of $74.07.


News.Az 

