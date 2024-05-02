Global markets see growth in oil prices
- 02 May 2024 03:03
- Economics
Oil prices soared in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.52, reaching a trading value of $83.96. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.47, reaching a current value of $79.47.