Global markets witness growth in oil prices
- 05 Feb 2024 07:13
- Economics
Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.44, reaching a trading value of $77.77. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.33, reaching a standing value of $72.61.