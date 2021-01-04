Global number of coronavirus cases surpasses 85 mln people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of detected coronavirus cases exceeded 85 mln on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which calculates based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, TASS reports.

According to the report, the number of cases in the world is now 85,059,632, 1,841,077 people have died, 47,777,565 infected have recovered. The largest number of infections - 20,577,177 - was detected in the United States. A total of 351,426 of those infected have died in the United States. India ranks second in terms of the number of cases, with 10 323 965 cases detected and 149 435 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, where 7,716,405 citizens were infected, 196,018 died.

Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University, ranks fourth in the number of recorded cases of infection. According to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 3,236,787 coronavirus cases were registered in Russia, 2,618,882 people recovered, 58,506 died.

News.Az

News.Az