Global oil markets experience price growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports.

On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.45, reaching a trading value of $82.85. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.47, reaching a standing value of $77.25.

News.Az