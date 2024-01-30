Global oil markets experience price growth
Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.45, reaching a trading value of $82.85. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.47, reaching a standing value of $77.25.