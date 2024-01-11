Global oil markets see growth in prices
- 11 Jan 2024 08:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192254
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/global-oil-markets-see-growth-in-prices Copied
Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.54, reaching a trading value of $77.34. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.49, reaching a standing value of $71.86.