Global stocks hold near record highs ahead of Nvidia earnings report

MSCI's gauge of all stocks across the globe gained 0.03% to 831.07, near the record close of 831.34 reached on Aug. 23, as market turmoil earlier in the month faded amid signs policymakers have begun to tame the worst surge in inflation in 40 years.Europe's benchmark STOXX index climbed 0.4% to a one-month high, boosted by technology stocks ahead of rosy expectations for the Nvidia earnings update later in the day.Nvidia's market value has ballooned thanks to its dominance of the computing hardware behind artificial intelligence. The stock price is up some 3000% since 2019 and with a market capitalisation of $3.2 trillion, a move in its share price affects the broader market.Second-quarter revenue will likely have doubled, though even that may disappoint expectations. Options pricing shows traders anticipate a near 10% - or $300 billion - swing in market value, likely the largest earnings move of any company, ever.S&P 500 (.SPX) futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower, as investors held back ahead of the crucial earnings report.Any disappointment in Nvidia's results could hurt megacaps and other semiconductor stocks, which have led 2024's rally on the prospect of AI integration boosting corporate profits.Shares in Australian gambling company Tabcorp meanwhile were headed for their largest fall since 2008, dropping 17% to a four-year low after the company warned compliance and other costs meant it would miss earnings targets.Debt and currency markets were steady in the Asia session, though the Australian dollar briefly touched its highest since January at $0.6813 after monthly inflation data was slightly above market forecasts.Globally, a weakening U.S. dollar in anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts has lifted most other currencies because markets see U.S. short-term rates, currently above 5.25%, as having the furthest to fall.The greenback held near its lowest in more than a year against a basket of peers, and was last 0.4% higher at 100.98, hovering above a 13-month low of 100.51 hit in the previous session.

