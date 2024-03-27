Global Times newspaper hails Azerbaijan-China relations as "Gold standard friendship"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The English-language daily Chinese newspaper Global Times has published an article headlined "Gold standard friendship" featuring an interview with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, News.Az reports.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev responded to the questions of Global Times reporter Xie Wenting on President Ilham Aliyev's role in development of relations with China during his new term, the role of China in Azerbaijan's overall foreign policy, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, as well as potential for cooperation between China and Azerbaijan on climate change initiatives.

"The development of relations with China has been a top priority for Azerbaijan, as we see China as a good friend and partner. There is also a historical relationship between our countries. Since Azerbaijan's independence, we have always appreciated China's friendly support for our development and cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev has set new priorities and an agenda for the development of the country, which is not only comprehensive but also ensures the full territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Therefore, we are looking forward to enhancing our strategic cooperation and partnership with China. It is the Azerbaijani President's vision to raise our level of cooperation with China to that of a strategic partnership, taking our relationship to a new level. Our political relations are excellent, and in areas such as economic trade, transport, and energy, we are in close cooperation. Azerbaijan always supports the one-China policy," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"However, we believe there is much more potential for business collaboration. China is not only seen as a friendly country, but also as a source of knowledge, expertise, and technological advancement. Given these factors, President Ilham Aliyev has designated cooperation with China as one of our priorities.

Now, we see steady growth in the trade relationship between the two countries, but it is not the ultimate end. There are more prospects for that. Chinese companies are already present in diversifying Azerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more as Azerbaijan moves toward green growth.

Digital transformation is the number one priority for Azerbaijan in our national priorities, based on our sustainable development goals. In our green transition agenda, we see China as a partner for us," Hajiyev mentioned.

"Most importantly, we see the Chinese-Azerbaijan partnership as significant within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor could become an important linkage between China and the European Union. Azerbaijan, along with Central Asian countries, situated along the Caspian and Black Sea, can be strong partners in connectivity linkages. This aligns well with the BRI and underscores the strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan," Hikmet Hajiyev noted.

"Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receiving support from the international community once again demonstrates the respect and confidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan. Assuming the chairmanship and effectively hosting COP29 is a significant achievement and a particular deliverable for Azerbaijan. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the country.

As a fossil fuel exporting country, Azerbaijan has shown a strong willingness and determination to pursue the current transition project and agenda at the local, regional, and global levels. Climate change is a major challenge for everyone, and it is essential for the global community to unite their efforts. Azerbaijan aims to achieve more solidarity and consensus at a global level on all fundamental aspects of the COP negotiation process," the Assistant to Azerbaijani President underlined.

Noting that Azerbaijan also seeks to build understanding and solidarity between the "Global North" and "Global South," Hikmet Hajiyev said: "Azerbaijan is open to dialogue and engagement with all parties on the fundamental issues of the COP29. The People's Republic of China is one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore, having initial consultations and discussions to understand China's position in the negotiation process is crucially important for us."

Responding to the reporter's question on why "Some foreign media outlets like to hype up the so-called "security threat" posed by Chinese investment and Chinese companies," Hikmet Hajiyev stated:" This is unfair treatment of China. Chinese technologies, such as Huawei, are some of the best in the world. For many years, I have been using Huawei products and their technology is also helping a digital transformation in my country.

Some other countries engage in unnecessary propaganda, particularly in relation to security and other issues, which hinders genuine competition and economic development. It is important for economic development to be based on fair competition. Unfortunately, certain companies in certain countries chose to spread propaganda against Chinese companies instead of promoting open trade and fair competition. This is not in line with our agenda. We value our partnership with Chinese companies and the People's Republic of China, and appreciate their openness and cooperation. Working together with Chinese partners contributes to technological development in our country."

"China's successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic serves as a model for other nations. We, from Azerbaijan, are grateful for China's support and cooperation. When some Western countries engaged in vaccine nationalism, stockpiling more vaccines than needed, Azerbaijan faced challenges in accessing vaccines. In response, the Azerbaijani President reached out to the President of the People's Republic of China for assistance. Despite facing their own challenges with COVID-19, China generously shared vaccines with Azerbaijan, contributing to the health and well-being of our people. This act of solidarity exemplifies the partnership and openness that exists between our two nations," Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized.

News.Az