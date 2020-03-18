Global unemployment could surge by 25 million as virus hits economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An extra 25 million people around the world could become unemployed as the coronavirus ravages the global economy, the International Labour Organisation has warned, according to the Telegraph.

This worst-case scenario would be more severe than the 22m extra jobless in the financial crisis.

It represents a rise of more than 13pc in the total number out of work, which currently stands at 188m worldwide - potentially taking the figure to more than 212m.

The precise impact depends on the scale of the economic carnage, with a low-impact scenario increasing unemployment by more than 5m, and a mid-range hit hiking the numbers by 13m.

News.Az

