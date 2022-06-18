Globalization and rising inequalities highlighted at 9th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another panel session on “Globalization and Rising Inequalities” was held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order,” which kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, former Vice President of the World Bank Mats Karlsson, former Ecuadorian President Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, President of the 36th session of the UNESCO General Conference, Founder of Women4Diplomacy Katalin Bogyay, President of the World Academy of Art and Science Garry Jacobs, former Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma and former Romanian President Emil Constantinescu took part in the session.

The panel session moderated by former UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Francis Martin O'Donnell focused on economic inequalities, inequalities due to discrimination against minorities, inequalities in wealth and income, changes in the global tax regime to prevent tax asylum for the rich and greater equality in the tax system, and the effective implementation of such global tax measures set forth in the relevant conventions.

