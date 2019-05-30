GM Uzbekistan to export cars to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Motors Uzbekistan has resumed car sales in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the company.

At the first stage, R3 and R4 models of Ravon will be delivered to the country. The model range will be expanded afterwards.

Earlier, Trend reported that the company exported cars to Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

Currently, GM Uzbekistan is producing 10 car models under the Chevrolet and Ravon brands on three production sites.

In particular, Matiz, Spark (R2), Nexia (R3), Cobalt (R4) and Lacetti (Gentra) models are produced at the main production in Asaka; Tracker and Malibu models are produced by the company branch in Tashkent, and Damas and Labo models are manufactured in the branch in Pitnaka.

GM Uzbekistan has announced 2019 as the year of the development of export potential, and the company is working to expand its activities in this area.

News.Az

News.Az