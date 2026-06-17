GOAT race: Ronaldo's lineup inclusion changes everything

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Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front for Portugal today, officially marking his appearance in a historic sixth World Cup. With this milestone, the legendary forward joins Lionel Messi as one of the only players in football history to achieve the incredible feat.



Portugal manager Roberto Martínez has shaken up the squad following their final warm-up match. Nelson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, and Francisco Trincão all drop to the bench to make way for the opening tournament lineup, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Diogo Costa starts between the posts, shielded by a back four of Tomás Araújo, Renato Veiga, João Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes. João Neves and Vitinha will pull the strings in midfield, while a dangerous attacking trio of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Pedro Neto will support Ronaldo up front.

News.Az