Gold dips ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole speech

Gold prices slipped as investors held back ahead of the Federal Reserve’s high-profile Jackson Hole gathering, searching for clues on the future direction of U.S. interest rates.

Bullion traded around $3,340 an ounce, paring some of the gains made on Wednesday when President Donald Trump’s call for Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign bolstered haven demand, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Focus is now turning back to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech on Friday at Jackson Hole for signs on the central bank’s forthcoming decisions.

Traders expect the Fed to cut rates by at least 25 basis points next month, which would be positive for gold as it doesn’t pay interest. The minutes from policymakers’ meeting last month showed that officials highlighted inflation risks as outweighing concerns over the labor market. The precious metal has rallied by more than a quarter this year, although the bulk of the advance was registered in the opening four months, when prices hit a record. The metal has been supported by central-bank buying and inflows into exchange-traded funds, and many analysts including UBS Group AG’s wealth-management arm have made the case that there’s scope for further gains. “Prices will remain elevated in the coming weeks as the market braces for a US Fed rate cut in September,” Fitch Solutions’ BMI unit said in a note. “We expect gold to trade between $3,200 to $3,600 an ounce for the rest of 2025.” Gold declined 0.3% to $3,339.92 an ounce by 10:47 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver, palladium and platinum all fell.

News.Az