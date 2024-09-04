Yandex metrika counter

Gold falls for fourth day amid economic growth concerns

Gold prices dipped 0.3% for the fourth straight day as investors reassessed following a broad market sell-off that impacted both equity and commodity markets.

The decline was driven by concerns over economic growth, with gold being pressured as the US dollar, a safe-haven asset during market stress, rose for the fifth consecutive day, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ructions will spur additional interest in payrolls data due Friday. Any signs of labor-sector weakening are likely to support a more aggressive pivot to easing by the Federal Reserve, potentially aiding gold.

