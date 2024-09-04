Gold falls for fourth day amid economic growth concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices dipped 0.3% for the fourth straight day as investors reassessed following a broad market sell-off that impacted both equity and commodity markets.

The decline was driven by concerns over economic growth, with gold being pressured as the US dollar, a safe-haven asset during market stress, rose for the fifth consecutive day, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Bullion was down 0.3% after posting a similar decline in the previous session as a gauge of the US dollar — a go-to asset at a time of market stress — rose for a fifth day.The ructions will spur additional interest in payrolls data due Friday. Any signs of labor-sector weakening are likely to support a more aggressive pivot to easing by the Federal Reserve, potentially aiding gold.

