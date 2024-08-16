Gold hits a new high at $2,500

+ ↺ − 16 px

Positive US economic data caused a pullback in gold prices to $2,432 yesterday, but geopolitical tensions in the Middle East reignited a strong rally, News.Az reports citing FXStreet .

Fears that Iran may attack Israel keep fueling chaos as appeal for restraint fails to show signs of truce between the warring sides while Israel braces for Iranian attack.Increasing risks fuel safe haven demand for Gold which makes new record high at $2500 psychological handle and currently consolidates between $2476-$2493Daily chart formation shows Gold tested resistance of ascending channel which traders will monitor closely as any hint of truce or Iran postponing attck will lead to reaction in Gold prices cooling off the high and a follow up retracement towards support zone may be witnessed.On the flip side, if Iran launches offensive against Israel which is broadly being feared, may lead to further spike in the yellow metal reaching next leg higher $2525-$2550 in no time.

