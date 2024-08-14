Gold hovers near record highs as US inflation data approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices remained close to record highs on Wednesday, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and ongoing Middle East tensions, with attention now focused on U.S. inflation data, News.Az reports citing Business Recorder.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $2,474.04 per ounce by 1051 GMT, shy of the record high of $2,483.60 scaled last month.U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,513.20.U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in July, data showed on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. consumer price index data due later at 1230 GMT. Economists expect consumer prices to have risen 0.2% month-on-month in July, with year-on-year core inflation seen slowing slightly to 3.2%.

