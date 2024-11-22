Gold poised for biggest weekly gain in 13 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold is on track for its largest weekly gain since October of last year, driven by increased haven demand following an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and growing expectations of further easing by the Federal Reserve.

Bullion rose 0.7% to $2,687.71 an ounce as of 2:37 p.m. in Singapore after Ukraine said Russia launched a “new” kind of ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro in an alarming signal to Kyiv’s Western backers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Heightened geopolitical tensions tend to drive investors to safety assets, such as gold.The precious metal has surged 30% so far this year, supported by healthy central bank buying, increasing safe-haven demand and the Fed’s cycle of cutting interest rates. There are widespread expectations for fresh records in 2025, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG both issuing bullish outlooks for the precious metal in recent days.Haven demand helped outweigh the headwind of the rebounding dollar after mixed US labor data. A stronger greenback makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive for most buyers.Spot gold has gained 4.9% so far this week, its best performance since October 2023. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, after two days of gains. Silver rose 0.9% to $31.06 an ounce, while palladium was 0.9% higher at $1,040.85 an ounce. Platinum traded flat.

News.Az