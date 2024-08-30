Gold price dips ahead of key US inflation data release

The gold price (XAU/USD) edged lower on Friday as the US dollar (USD) strengthened.

A positive US growth report and a decline in Initial Jobless Claims have reduced the likelihood of a deeper rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, putting pressure on the non-yielding precious metal, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Nonetheless, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine might boost the safe-haven demand, benefiting the yellow metal.Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data for further insights on the potential size of the Fed rate cut.The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is estimated to show an increase of 2.7% YoY in July, compared to 2.6% in June.A softer-than-expected PCE reading could trigger the Fed to start a rate-cutting cycle, which acts as a tailwind for XAU/USD.

