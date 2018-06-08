Gold price goes down by more than $2

The U.S. Dow Jones stock index increased by 0.38% to 25 241,41 points, while S&P 500 went down by 0.07% to 2 770,37 points and NASDAQ fell by 0.70% to 7 635,07 points.

In the European stock markets, FTSE 100 index decreased by 0.10% to 7 704,40 points, French CAC 40 by 0.17% to 5 448,36 and Germany’s DAX by 0.15% to 12 811,05, APA-Economics reported.

At the latest COMEX auctions, gold prices fell by $2.40 to $1 300,60 an ounce. Similarly, silver prices went down by $0.09 to $16.73.

News.Az

