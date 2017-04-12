Gold price rises about $4

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Dow Jones stock index descended 1.20% to 20,651.30 points, S&P 500 decreased by 0.14% to 2,353.78 points and NASDAQ slid by 0.24% to 5,886.77 points.

In the European stock markets, FTSE 100 index went up by 0.31% to 7,365.50 points, Germany’s DAX slid by 0.50% to 12,139.35 and French CAC 40 dropped 0.11% to 5,101.86.



At the latest COMEX auctions, gold price rose $3.70 to $1,277.90 an ounce, and silver price surged $0.10 to $18.35.

News.Az

News.Az