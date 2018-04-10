Gold price up in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices of the main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 2.5585 manats to 2267.7065 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 9, according to Trend.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0764 manats to 27.9914 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 24.8965 manats to 1590.6985 manats and the cost of palladium - by 48.2205 manats to 1588.7435 manats in the country.

News.Az

