Gold prices drop for third straight day

Gold prices fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as renewed optimism over potential trade agreements between the U.S. and several other nations reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Prices shed as much as 1.8% as investors weighed improving sentiment on Wall Street after Donald Trump’s trade representative said he was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of deals, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Adding to the optimism, China Central Television said the US had reached out to Beijing through various channels.

Bullion remains about a quarter higher this year after hitting a record above $3,500 last week before losing some ground. The ascent has been driven mainly by investors taking refuge in the haven asset as Trump’s fast-evolving trade policy upended markets and stoked fears of a global slowdown. Speculative demand in China and central-bank buying has also supported gains.

Data on Wednesday showed the US economy contracted at the start of the year for the first time since 2022 due to a monumental pre-tariffs import surge. That saw traders boost bets on US monetary easing, with four quarter-point rate cuts priced in this year by the Federal Reserve to help prevent a recession. Lower rates are typically positive for bullion as it pays no interest. Looking ahead, a key monthly US jobs report due Friday will shed more light on the initial effects from Trump’s trade policies on the economy. Spot gold was 1.7% lower at $3,231.84 an ounce at 11:23 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged higher. Silver (SI=F) fell by more than 1%, as platinum (PL=F) and palladium (PA=F) edged lower.

