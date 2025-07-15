Gold prices rebound as investors weigh mixed US trade talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices rebounded on Monday, recovering from a brief dip, as investors processed conflicting signals from the US on the status of trade negotiations.

Bullion rose as much as 0.5% after dropping by a similar amount in the previous session. President Donald Trump said he was open to more talks with major economies including the European Union. But that appeared to be at odds with his insistence that letters to governments setting tariff rates are “the deals” for trade partners, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The precious metal has surged by more than a quarter this year, hitting a record above $3,500 an ounce in April, as the US’s aggressive and erratic trade policy enhanced its appeal as a store of value in uncertain times. However, the rally has stalled over the last three months as investors wait for more clarity on the eventual contours of the new trade system, and on signs they’re hesitant to buy gold at such elevated levels.

“If trade talks deteriorate before August, we could easily see bullion retest or even breach its former highs,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index. “For now, the market seems firmly in wait-and-see mode, keeping the gold forecast leaning cautiously bullish.”

Gold rose 0.5% to $3,360.86 an ounce as of 12:37 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after rising 0.3% on Monday. Silver was little changed, after hitting a 14-year-high in the previous session before closing lower. Platinum and palladium climbed.

