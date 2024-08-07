Gold retreats beneath $2,400 despite rising geopolitical tensions in Mideast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold price slips below $2,400 and erases previous gains on Wednesday late in the North American session, despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations for a looser monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The XAU/USD trades at $2,385, down 0.06%, News.Az reports citing FXStreet .

Geopolitical tensions remain elevated as Israel awaits Hamas retaliation due to the assassination of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh. US intelligence suggests the response could be delayed until late Thursday or Friday. Meanwhile, Egypt instructed all its airlines to avoid Iranian air space for a three-hour period on Thursday due to tension between Israel and Iran.Given the backdrop, Gold’s losses were tempered by mood. Nevertheless, the rise in US Treasury bond yields weighed on the non-yielding metal and boosted the Greenback.The US 10-year Treasury note is up seven basis points (bps) and yields 3.968%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the American currency against the other six, aims up 0.27% at 103.20.A scarce economic docket in the US keeps investors focused on Initial Jobless Claims data, revealed on Thursday. TD Securities analysts commented, “Jobless claims on Thursday is something markets will be looking for confirmation of slowing economic numbers, particularly employment.”Meanwhile, major Asian central banks refrained from buying physical Gold. Reports from the World Gold Council hint that China didn’t buy the yellow metal for the third straight month.Technical analysis: Gold price looms around $2,390Gold prices remain consolidated shy of $2,400, which could pave the way for testing the $2,300 mark in the near term. Momentum is flat, an indication that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge, based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is meandering around the neutral level.If XAU/USD continues to weaken, the next support would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,367, ahead of the 100-day SMA at $2,344. This would be followed by a support trendline around $2,316. Once cleared, the next support would be $2,277, the May 3 low.Conversely, if buyers reclaim $2,400, the next resistance would be the psychological $2,450 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the August 2 peak at $2,477. Followed by the all-time high at $2,483 ahead of $2,500.

News.Az