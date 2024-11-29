Gold rises for fourth day amid weaker dollar and Ukraine tensions
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich November 20, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold prices climbed for the fourth consecutive day, boosted by a weaker dollar and escalating tensions in Ukraine, which increased demand for safe-haven assets.Bullion climbed as much as 1% to trade near $2,665 an ounce on Friday, but was still down around 2% for the week after a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah earlier in the week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that his forces could strike “decision-making centers” in Kyiv with ballistic missiles, in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russia using Western missiles. A gauge of the US currency fell on Friday, and was on course for its first weekly decline in eight. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for many buyers.
The precious metal is still up nearly 30% so far this year, supported by the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing cycle, central bank purchases and heightened geopolitical and economic risks. There are expectations for fresh records in 2025, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG both issuing bullish outlooks this month.
Spot gold rose 1% to $2,663.03 an ounce as of 1:31 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2%, and is down 1.1% this week. Silver, platinum and palladium rallied.
Swaps markets are pricing in a more than 60% chance the Fed will reduce borrowing costs again next month, up from roughly even odds early this week. Lower borrowing costs typically benefit gold, as it doesn’t pay interest.