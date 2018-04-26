Gold, silver decrease in price in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased, while the prices of palladium increased in Azerbaijan on April 26, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 6.528 manats to 2250.1625 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 25, Trend reports.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.02005 manats to 28.1841 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 25.653 manats to 1550.2555 manats, while the cost of palladium increased by 10.3105 manats to 1660.7555 manats in the country.

News.Az

News.Az