Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 5.27 manats to 2,550.1190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0114 manats to 28.9948 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.434 manats to 1,442.1270 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 31.4755 manats to 2,492.9650 manats per ounce.

