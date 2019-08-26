Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 80.92 manats to 2,622.3435 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.1215 manats to 30.0122 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.828 manats to 1,464.8475 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.1395 manats to 2,501.6605 manats.

News.Az

