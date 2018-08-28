Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.913 manats to 2,056.439 manats per ounce in the country on August 28, compared to the price on August 27, Trend reports.

The price of silver increased by 0.0469 manats to 25.2991 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.058 manats to 1,372.5545 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 15.827 manats to 1,613.045 manats in the country.

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

