Gold soars to new peak, then retreats as Trump threatens higher tariffs

Gold experienced a volatile trading session, reaching a record high above $2,942 an ounce before pulling back, as President Donald Trump announced tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports.

Bullion set a fresh peak above $2,942 an ounce, before retracing some of that advance, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Trump said on Monday that the latest round of levies, which go into effect in March, would bolster domestic production and bring more jobs to the US. He also warned the tariffs “may go higher.”

The precious metal has surged about 11% this year, setting successive records, as Trump’s disruptive moves on trade and geopolitics reinforce its role as a store of value in uncertain times. Traders are also trying to get a read on the potential implications for the US economy and monetary policy should the White House’s policies reignite inflation and subdue growth.

Investors will be focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about monetary policy. Short-term US inflation expectations have risen above longer-term ones to the widest since 2023. That may support the case for a slower pace of easing, a scenario that could be bearish for bullion as it pays no interest.

Gold’s ascent has been accompanied by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Global holdings have risen for six of the past seven weeks, hitting the highest since November, according to a Bloomberg tally.

Banks have forecast that a test of $3,000 an ounce is in the offing. Among them, Citigroup Inc. said last week it expected gold to hit that level within three months, with geopolitical tensions and trade wars boosting demand. At J. P. Morgan Private Bank, the year-end target is $3,150 an ounce, according to Global Market Strategist Yuxuan Tang.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,928.36 an ounce at 2:10 p.m. in Singapore, after rising to as high as $2,942.68. Among other precious metals, silver and platinum were flat, while palladium edged higher. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after climbing on Monday.

Some market metrics suggest that bullion’s surge may be overdone, signaling that a pause may be due. Gold’s 14-day relative-strength index — a gauge of the pace and intensity of moves — had approached 80, far above the level of 70 that some analysts regard as overbought. The precious metal’s gains have boosted producers’ shares. In Hong Kong, Zijin Mining Group Co. spiked by more than 4% to hit the highest level since November, while in Australia, Northern Star Resources Ltd. touched a record, up by about a fifth this year.

News.Az