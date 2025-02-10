Gold soars towards record amid trade war threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices surged toward a record high after President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, further fueling global market uncertainty.

Bullion traded near $2,879 an ounce — after advancing 2.2% last week — as the president’s latest trade threats helped boost demand for haven assets, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Trump said on Sunday that 25% levies will apply to steel and aluminum from all countries, but did not specify when they would go into effect.

Traders will also focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about the path forward for US monetary policy.

Powell is likely to highlight the resilient economy as a key reason central bankers are in no rush to further cut borrowing costs — a scenario that in theory would be bearish for bullion as it pays no interest.

Still, the metal’s role as a store of value in uncertain times continues to drive investor appetite, with markets trying to get a read on the potential implications for the US economy and monetary policy if the new administration’s policies on trade and immigration reignite inflation and impact growth. China’s central bank expanded its gold reserves for a third month in January, signaling ongoing commitment to diversify reserves even with prices at historically high levels. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,877.99 an ounce as of 1:38 p.m. in Singapore, after touching an all-time high of $2,886.79 on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.2%. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium declined.

News.Az