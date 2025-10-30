Gold surges after Trump-Xi talks, ending four-day losing streak

Bullion rose as much as 1.3% to nearly $3,982 an ounce, reversing almost 5% in losses over the previous four sessions, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Trump described the talks as an “amazing meeting” and announced an immediate halving of fentanyl tariffs to 10%, alongside China’s resumption of soybean imports and a one-year pause on rare-earth licensing.

Speculation that Trump might grant further concessions — including U.S. access to Nvidia Corp.’s advanced Blackwell line — did not materialize, as the president indicated those issues were not part of the discussions.

The deal temporarily eases months of trade brinkmanship between the world’s two largest economies, which had threatened reciprocal tariffs and export controls, though it stops short of a sweeping resolution addressing broader U.S.-China economic competition.

Traders were also considering conflicting signals from Federal Reserve policymakers. Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of a December rate cut after the Fed delivered a widely expected quarter-point reduction. Wednesday’s meeting marked the third consecutive session with dissenting votes against the majority decision, a streak not seen since 2019.