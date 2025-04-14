Goldman Sachs, Apple, Nvidia and Intel rise premarket

U.S. stock futures traded higher Monday as traders assess some temporary technology-related exemptions to President Donald Trump’s elevated “reciprocal” tariffs, News. Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Apple (NASDAQ: ) stock gained 5.8%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: ) rose 3.1%, and Dell Technologies (NYSE: ) gained 5.9% as these tech giants benefited from the pause in electronics tariffs.

Intel (NASDAQ: ) stock climbed 2.9% after Bloomberg News reported that the chip maker is close to finalizing the sale of a majority stake in its programmable chips division, Altera, to private equity firm Silver Lake Management.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ) stock gained 1.3% after the investment bank reported first-quarter net revenue that topped expectations, as CEO David Solomon said the bank was entering the current quarter facing a "markedly different" operating environment.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 1%, even as the Facebook parent faces a trial in Washington starting on Monday on claims it built an illegal social media monopoly by spending billions of dollars to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp.

Pfizer (NYSE: ) stock rose 0.1%, underperforming the wider market after the drug giant said it would end development of its experimental daily weight loss pill after a patient experienced a liver injury that was potentially caused by the drug in a trial.

Stellantis (NYSE: ) stock rose 2% even as UBS downgraded its stance on the auto giant to “neutral” from “buy”, saying the introduction of a 25% US auto tariff on April 2, will have a more severe impact than compared to its Detroit peers.

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 1% after the entertainment giant decided not to sell Polish broadcaster TVN, drawing a line under speculation surrounding the future of the company.

DuPont (NYSE: ) stock rose 3% after KeyBanc upgraded its stance on the chemicals company to “overweight” from “sector weight”, saying it is a high-quality name with a strong balance sheet.