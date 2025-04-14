Goldman Sachs, Apple, Nvidia and Intel rise premarket
U.S. stock futures traded higher Monday as traders assess some temporary technology-related exemptions to President Donald Trump’s elevated “reciprocal” tariffs, News. Az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:
-
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock gained 5.8%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 3.1%, and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) gained 5.9% as these tech giants benefited from the pause in electronics tariffs.
-
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock climbed 2.9% after Bloomberg News reported that the chip maker is close to finalizing the sale of a majority stake in its programmable chips division, Altera, to private equity firm Silver Lake Management.
-
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock gained 1.3% after the investment bank reported first-quarter net revenue that topped expectations, as CEO David Solomon said the bank was entering the current quarter facing a "markedly different" operating environment.
-
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock rose 1%, even as the Facebook parent faces a trial in Washington starting on Monday on claims it built an illegal social media monopoly by spending billions of dollars to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock rose 0.1%, underperforming the wider market after the drug giant said it would end development of its experimental daily weight loss pill after a patient experienced a liver injury that was potentially caused by the drug in a trial.
-
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock rose 2% even as UBS downgraded its stance on the auto giant to “neutral” from “buy”, saying the introduction of a 25% US auto tariff on April 2, will have a more severe impact than compared to its Detroit peers.
-
Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock rose 1% after the entertainment giant decided not to sell Polish broadcaster TVN, drawing a line under speculation surrounding the future of the company.
-
DuPont (NYSE:DD) stock rose 3% after KeyBanc upgraded its stance on the chemicals company to “overweight” from “sector weight”, saying it is a high-quality name with a strong balance sheet.
-
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock gained 4.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the exercise equipment company to “buy” from “hold”, expecting it to outperform over the next 12 months as the defensibility of the company’s earnings growth algorithm against this challenged consumer backdrop plays out.