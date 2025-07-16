Goldman Sachs beats estimates with strong revenue, profit growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported impressive second-quarter results on Wednesday, with both revenue and profits significantly exceeding analysts' expectations.

Goldman posted earnings per share of $10.91 on revenue that rose 15% year-over-year to $14.58 billion, blowing past analysts' estimates compiled by Visible Alpha, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Net interest income surged 56% to $3.1 billion, above the $2.79 billion analyst consensus.

"At this time, the economy and markets are generally responding positively to the evolving policy environment," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a release. "But as developments rarely unfold in a straight line, we remain very focused on risk management."

Shares were up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday following the results. They entered the day up more than 20% since the start of this year.

Goldman's revenue and profits topped estimates last quarter, though its net interest income fell short. Some banking executives have grown more confident in the macroeconomic outlook in recent weeks, according to some experts.

Bank stocks also got a boost last month following the results of the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, which indicated the nation's biggest banks could withstand a downturn without government assistance.

News.Az