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Goldman Sachs has set a historic milestone in global finance, managing more than $1 trillion in announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) during the first half of 2026. The Wall Street giant confirmed the record-shattering pace in a LinkedIn post, citing data from Dealogic, marking the highest volume ever handled by an investment bank within a six-month period.

The unprecedented surge was heavily fueled by Goldman Sachs serving as the lead left underwriter for SpaceX's landmark initial public offering. The Elon Musk-led aerospace company officially went public in New York last Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wall Street executives had predicted a robust year for dealmaking, driven by a friendlier regulatory environment under U.S. President Donald Trump and accelerating momentum within the artificial intelligence sector, which managed to offset broader geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

This dealmaking boom has significantly boosted Goldman’s bottom line. The bank's investment banking fees skyrocketed to $2.84 billion in the first quarter alone, representing a massive 48% jump compared to the previous year.

"With global M&A volumes already exceeding $2.6 trillion this year as AI and strategic consolidation reshape entire industries, as well as trading volumes reaching all-time highs as clients navigate a range of risk events, we are operating in an innovation supercycle," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon stated in a separate post.

The record-breaking half-year solidifies Goldman Sachs' iron clad grip on the sector, maintaining its number-one ranking for global M&A advisory from last year, according to Dealogic. JPMorgan Chase currently holds the second-place position.

The announcement comes amidst a broader wave of massive corporate consolidations. In another major industry shift, the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division announced it has officially cleared Paramount Skydance Corp.'s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

News.Az