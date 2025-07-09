Goldman Sachs to require loyalty oaths from junior bankers

Goldman Sachs plans to ask new junior bankers to regularly confirm they haven’t accepted job offers from private equity firms.

This quarterly loyalty oath aims to limit poaching by buyout firms aggressively recruiting top talent, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The move reflects growing competition for skilled bankers as private equity continues to attract young professionals with lucrative offers. Goldman hopes the measure will help retain its workforce amid increasing industry challenges.

