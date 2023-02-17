Good conditions have been created for German companies to operate in Azerbaijan: President Ilham Aliyev

Good conditions have been created for German companies to operate in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with CEO of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms in Munich, News.Az reports.

The head of state praised the country’s successful experience with German companies. The Azerbaijani leader underlined both countries cooperate in a variety of fields including industry, trade and economy.

The Azerbaijani President hailed trade turnover increase between Azerbaijan and Germany and described the surge of mutual export as a positive factor.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is the European Union’s reliable partner, adding there are close ties between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

