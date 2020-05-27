Google deletes millions of negative TikTok reviews

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has deleted millions of negative TikTok reviews from its Play store after the app's rating fell from 4.5 to 1.2 stars overnight, BBC News reports.

The video-sharing platform was inundated with one-star reviews after an Indian creator posted a spoof video of an acid attack.

Faizal Siddiqui has apologised, and TikTok has deleted copies of his clip.

But Google intervened after it determined that critics had set up fake accounts to amplify their protests.

Even so, the move has had limited effect, and TikTok's rating remains below two stars on the official Android marketplace.

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui has apologised to those offended by the video

The video in question had appeared to show Mr Siddiqui threatening a woman who had decided to leave him.

In the clip, he threw liquid at the woman's face. It was water, but the next scene showed the woman's face covered in make-up that resembled the scars and bruising that acid might cause.

“As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks the safety of others, promotes physical harm, or glorifies violence against women," a spokesman for TikTok said.

Mr Siddiqui later said that: "As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video."

After TikTok became embroiled in the backlash, Google removed more than 5 million of its recent one-star reviews but left many others active.

TikTok's month-on-month in-app purchases revenues increased tenfold to $78m (£63.8m), with 86.6% coming from China, followed by 8.2% in the US.

