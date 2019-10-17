Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In September 2019, the share of Google searches in the Azerbaijani market increased slightly by 0.92 percent compared to the previous month, Trend reports referring to data provided by StatCounter's Global Stats.

Thus, Google remains the most popular search engine in Azerbaijan, which as of Oct.r 1, 2019 owns 96.08 percent of the market.

Statistical indicators of the Yandex search engine, by contrast, fell by 0.99 percent in September 2019. Its share in Azerbaijan's search engine market was 2.01 percent compared to 2.1 percent at the end of August 2019.

In September 2019, there was also a slight decrease of 0.65 percent in the share of Yahoo search engine, which as of Oct. 1, 2019 amounted to 0.72 percent.

As of late September, the market share of the Mail.ru search engine in Azerbaijan amounted to 0.42 percent, unchanged compared to the previous month.

Other search engines share the rest of the market, among which Bing stands out with 0.31 percent of the market share, which is 0.17 percent less compared to the previous month.

News.Az

