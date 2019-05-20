Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has barred phone maker Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system, dealing a blow to the Chinese firm, BBC reports.

New designs of Huawei smartphones are set to lose access to some Google apps.

The move comes after the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.

In a statement, Google said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

Huawei declined to comment.

Existing Huawei smartphone users will be able to update apps and push through security fixes, as well as update Google Play services.

But when Google launches the next version of Android later this year, it may not be available on Huawei devices.

Future Huawei devices may no longer have apps such as YouTube and Maps.

Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source licence.

Ben Wood, from the CCS Insight consultancy, said the move by Google would have "big implications for Huawei's consumer business".

News.Az

