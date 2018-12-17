Google to spend $1 billion to establish new campus in New York

Google to spend $1 billion to establish new campus in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion (793 million pounds) to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city's technology corridor along the Hudson River.

The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google's global business organization, the company said in a blog https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/google-hudson-square-our-expanded-new-york-campus post.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> picking New York as its second headquarters.

Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

News.Az

News.Az