Governor of Oklahoma to visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Governor of the US State of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt will visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district.

Stitt made the statement during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

Stitt expressed hope that his visit to Zangilan district would create opportunity to get closely familiarized with the “green energy” and “smart village” projects Azerbaijan is implementing in those areas.

News.Az