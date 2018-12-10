"Goychay Development Center" launches new project

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Goychay Development Center" Youth Public Union has started the implementation of the project "Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Self Employment".

The objective of the project is to support selected young people as social and green entrepreneurs to expand their employment opportunities and to increase their knowledge and skills. For this purpose, young people will be given "master classes" by the experts, and the experiences of successful young people will be shared and educational materials will be distributed to young people to increase employment opportunities. The Forum theatres will be organized especially using in European practice as a tool of social impact for youth in social entrepreneurship and motivation.

The project activities will cover Goychay, Agdash and Gabala districts. It is planning to conduct Social Entrepreneurship, Self-employment, Business management, Marketing, Financial Literacy, Loan opportunities for Youth Foundation and etc. topics framework of the project.

The project envisages the establishment of a partnership with the State Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship and the local departments of the Employment centers.

News.Az