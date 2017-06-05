Goychay Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st Goychay Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, dubbed Pomegranate Princess, is underway at the Goychay Olympic Sports Complex.

Seventy gymnasts will perform with individual programs and nine teams will perform in group exercises during the championship, Trend reports.

The gymnasts are representing the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex, Zabrat and Zira sports clubs, the Zirve club as well as Ganja, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Sumgait.

Deputy Head of Goychay District Executive Authority Adalat Dovlatov welcomed the gymnasts at the opening of the championship.

He noted that Azerbaijan is achieving great success in rhythmic gymnastics thanks to the great merits of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Mehriban Aliyeva.

