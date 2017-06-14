Graduation ceremony held at Azerbaijan High Military School

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 14, the solemn ceremony dedicated to the graduation of 2017 was held at the Azerbaijan High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

Before the ceremony, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The military personnel performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra, then graduates of the school and distinguished servicemen were awarded diplomas and valuable gifts.

Then, solemn ceremony of transferring of the Battle flag of the Azerbaijan High Military School to the cadets of the next graduation was held.

After congratulating the graduates with obtaining diplomas and awarding the initial military rank of "lieutenant", the solemn passage of military personnel of the school marched in front of the podium was accompanied by the exemplary military orchestra.

News.Az

News.Az