Grain deal extension helps avoid global food shortages – European Commission

Grain deal extension helps avoid global food shortages – European Commission

The extension of the Black Sea grain deal helps avoid global food shortages and reduce food prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Together with EU Solidarity Lanes the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative helps avoid global food shortages and bring down food prices despite Russia’s war,” she tweeted.

Ursula von der Leyen congratulated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on this occasion.


