Grand Duke of Luxembourg invited to upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

Grand Duke of Luxembourg invited to upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri was invited to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

This announcement was made by Vagif Sadigov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, News.Az report.s

“Had the pleasure of meeting today Mr. Marc Baltes, Adviser of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, to transmit the invitation letter of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to His Royal Higness Henry, the Grand Duke  of Luxembourg for COP29 in November in Baku,” Ambassador Sadigov said on X.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The relevant decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11 in the United Arab Emirates.


