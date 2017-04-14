Grandson of Armenian Drama Theater founder joins Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only caused hatred and losses in the region."

Famous Armenian producer, the grandson of the founder of the Armenian Drama Theater, theater figure Davit Aleksanyan Arsenovich has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

AzVision.az presents the statement:

“I call upon my compatriots for peace with the Azerbaijani nation that had brotherhood relations before. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only caused hatred and losses in the region. Therefore, I consider that it is necessary to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully as soon as possible. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I would like to note the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict.

Our nations have lived in peace for centuries. It is impossible not to state the popularity of Yerevan Azerbaijan State Drama Theatre, which functioned in Armenia for a long time. However, the perception of our nations has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict.

I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. All of us have to live in peace and security and I believe that we will achieve Peace.

Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, aimed at solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

For the purpose of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

