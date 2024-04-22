Yandex metrika counter

Great opportunities exist for expansion of Russia-Azerbaijan economic cooperation: Kremlin

Azerbaijan is Russia’s good trade and economic partner, and there are great opportunities to expand the entire range of cooperation, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Peskov noted that Moscow is Baku’s third-biggest trade partner after Italy and Türkiye.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in Moscow on Monday.


