Great potential exists for Azerbaijan-Latvia cooperation – Latvian official

There is great potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, said Baiba Bļodniece, Parliamentary Secretary of the Latvian Defense Ministry.

Bļodniece made the remarks while speaking via videoconferencing during a high-level conference on “Women for a Sustainable Tomorrow” hosted by ADA University in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan and Latvia continue cooperation in various areas. Over the past years, both countries have managed to expand this cooperation. Although both countries are located in different regions, there is great potential for cooperation,” she said.

Bļodniece stressed that until the Ukrainian war, Azerbaijan was the country with the largest number of internally displaced persons in this region.

